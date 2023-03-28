CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Chhattisgarh: Two BSF Personnel Hurt in IED Blast in Kanker District
Chhattisgarh: Two BSF Personnel Hurt in IED Blast in Kanker District

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 13:30 IST

Raipur, India

The incident occurred near the BSF camp at Chilparas, around 120 km from Kanker, under Koyalibeda police station limits

Two personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured on Tuesday morning when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, police said.

The incident occurred near the BSF camp at Chilparas, around 120 km from Kanker, under Koyalibeda police station limits when a team of BSF was out on a road security operation, a senior official said.

The injured jawans were shifted to a local hospital in Koyalibeda, he said, adding that a search operation is underway in the area, he added.

On Monday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) assistant platoon commander was killed in a pressure IED blast in Bijapur district of the state.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
