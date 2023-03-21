Chhattisgarh: Vehicles, Machines for Road Construction Torched by Naxalites in Kanker District

A dozen vehicles and machines being used for road construction in a remote village in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district were set ablaze by Naxalites on Sunday night, police said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place on Sunday night between Alparas and Gundul villages under the Koyalibeda police station limits where road construction is going on under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), news agency PTI quoted Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P as saying.

As per preliminary information, a group of unidentified Naxalites stormed the construction site, located around 250 km from the state capital Raipur, and threatened the workers to stop the work, Sundarraj P said.

“The Naxalites then set ablaze eight tractors, two JCB machines (earth movers) and two bulldozers”, the IGP added.

A search operation was launched after a police team was sent to the spot on Monday morning.

Police said that the road contractor did not inform them about the construction work otherwise security would have been provided.

In another incident one female Naxal was killed in an encounter that broke out on Tuesday morning between police and Naxals in the forests between Korcholi and Todka under Gangalur police station.

“One female Naxal killed in an encounter between police and Naxals in the forests between Korcholi and Todka under Gangalur police station. A 12-bore rifle was recovered in the search operation after exchange of fire," Bijapur SP, Anjaneya Varshney said.

