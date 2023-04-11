‘Chhenapoda Dibasa’ Celebrated Across Odisha, Locals Demand GI Tag

‘Chhenapoda Dibasa’ was celebrated across Odisha on Tuesday to celebrate one of the most popular sweet and succulent dishes.

‘Chhenapoda Dibasa’ is celebrated as a tribute to the late Sudarshan Sahu of Nayagarh, who is considered the inventor of the sweet.

The Nayagada district administration has taken the steps to celebrate ‘Chhenapoda Dibasa’ on April 11 every year. Various organizations have demanded to celebrate the birth anniversary of the creator of Nayagarh Chenapod as “World Chenapod Day" and demand a GI tag for the sweet.

Chhenapod, popular for its flavour, is claimed to have been originally made in Nayagarh. It is claimed that it was first made by sweet artisan Sudharsan Sahu.

Sudarshan Sahu’s family has also demanded that the day be celebrated with GI tag status.

“It is a matter of pride for us that the district administration has taken the steps to make popular Nayagada’s Chhenapod. Nayagarh is the birthplace of Chhenapoda. We demand a GI tag for it," said a sweets stall owner.

Sudarshan Sahu’s son Suman Sahu said, “We are very happy that all efforts have been taken by the district administration and several social organisations to make Chhenapoda worldwide popular. GI tag status should be approved for the most popular Chhenapoda."

BJD MLA Arun Sahu said, “Chhenapoda has all the qualities to get a GI tag. All efforts are on to get Chhenapoda GI tag."

Chhenapoda is made of well-kneaded homemade fresh cheese chhena, sugar, and semolina. Notably, the Nayagarh district administration has also applied for a GI tag to Chhenapoda.

