CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » Child Marriages Increased After COVID-Induced Lockdown: Maharashtra Women's Panel Chief
1-MIN READ

Child Marriages Increased After COVID-Induced Lockdown: Maharashtra Women's Panel Chief

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 08:58 IST

Latur, India

She, however, did not give figures or a timeframe in connection with her statement on child marriages increasing in Maharashtra(File photo: Reuters)

She, however, did not give figures or a timeframe in connection with her statement on child marriages increasing in Maharashtra(File photo: Reuters)

Chakankar claimed the advent of mobile phones and other forms of technology created a "communication gap" between parents and children, which may be resulting in girls falling in love and eloping

Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar has said the number of child marriages in the state increased after lockdown was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Chakankar said 37 child marriages were stopped in Latur alone, and cases were registered in connection with two of these incidents.

She, however, did not give figures or a timeframe in connection with her statement on child marriages increasing in Maharashtra. The gram sabhas must pass resolutions to strictly curb child marriages and action must be taken against all those involved, including units that print wedding invites for them, she said.

Chakankar claimed the advent of mobile phones and other forms of technology created a “communication gap" between parents and children, which may be resulting in girls falling in love and eloping. The police’s ‘Damini squad’ must interact more with girls to protect them, she added.

“Some 18,000 complaints from 28 districts have been resolved by the commission under the Mahila Aayog Aplya Dari initiative. On Monday, we received 93 complaints in Latur and three panels will work towards solving them speedily," she said. MLC Vikram Kale, Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, ZP chief executive officer Anmol Sagar were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Child marriages
  2. Covid
  3. Lockdown
  4. maharashtra
first published:August 29, 2023, 08:58 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 08:58 IST