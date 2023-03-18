Child Pornography in Tamil Nadu: CBI Arrests Man From Thanjavur After Inputs From Interpol

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested and booked a man from Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district for allegedly possessing and sharing child pornography content electronically.

CNN News18 has learned that the accused, a 35-year-old man, was sexually abusing a child for the last four years and he had captured nude videos and photographs of the minor, which he had uploaded on his online cloud account.

Further, sources privy to the development said that the arrested accused, a resident of Thanjavur district, who is pursuing a Ph.D., allegedly forced two minor victims, a male, and a female, to perform penetrative sexual acts and recorded their videos and clicked pictures.

He also forced the two minors to perform sexual acts with other minor children, including a minor victim girl, clicked photographs and recorded video, and forced them to watch sexual acts with another adult person, sources said, adding that the accused threatened to publish the pictures and video of his victims on social media and asked them to bring more minor girls.

CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating electronic gadgets.

A case has been registered against an accused and other unknown persons on the allegations of creating, collecting, seeking, browsing, downloading, exchanging, and distributing material depicting children in sexually explicit acts in electronic form.

CBI found Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) images and videos from Interpol’s Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database. The analysis of the images was carried out using digital forensic tools, through which the location of the accused was traced to the Thanjavur district.

The CBI joined Interpol’s International Child Sexual Exploitation database accessible to select countries in July 2018, giving the investigative agency sharper snooping abilities to identify abusers, victims, and crime scenes from audio-visual clips on the internet using specialised softwares.

