China Doesn't Want Modi to Return as Indian PM in 2024, Seeks Weak Leader: Govt Sources | Exclusive

China is running major psyops against Narendra Modi to restrict his return as India’s prime minister in 2024, government officials told CNN-News18 on Monday. Modi is the first PM who took strong steps against China after the Galwan clashes, they added.

No government in India after 1947 spent the kind of money on border infrastructure that the Modi administration did in the past nine years, they said. There has been remarkable road development by the BRO in Arunachal Pradesh, Leh, and other areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), officials said.

It was Modi’s idea to place the XVII Corps in Panagarh (West Bengal), they said.

“In Arunachal Pradesh and other areas we have developed logistics facilities like helipad, transit stations, etc," said an official.

On the other hand, Modi’s strategic partnership with countries known as being close to China is also important, like France, officials said.

India bought Rafale aircraft from France and the two countries have a strategic partnership, they pointed out.

“Despite the proximity between China and Russia, we have maintained our ties with Moscow," an official said.

A major blow to Beijing was India’s business restrictions, technology ban, and ban on investments by Chinese companies, officials stated.

India took strong steps of banning Chinese flights during the Covid pandemic, they pointed out.

“We earlier used to consider China as a threat but now we have isolated China from Pakistan," said an official.

The development of border infrastructure and theatre command will be game changers, officials said.

China wants a weak leader in New Delhi in 2024 whose access is limited and that is not possible in the Modi era, they added.