China Issued Over 60,000 Visas to Indian Travellers Since January: Embassy Spokesperson
China Issued Over 60,000 Visas to Indian Travellers Since January: Embassy Spokesperson

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:02 IST

New Delhi, India

In March, China announced allowing foreign tourists into the country. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

China had restricted travel by suspending visa and residence permits from March 2020, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Chinese embassy and consulates have issued over 60,000 visas to Indian people travelling to China in the first five months of this year, a spokesperson of the Chinese mission said on Tuesday.

“In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people traveling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Wang Xiaojian tweeted.

    China had restricted travel by suspending visa and residence permits from March 2020, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    In March, it announced allowing foreign tourists into the country.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
