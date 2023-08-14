China Looking for Resolution to LAC Standoff? All Eyes on 19th Round of India-China Border Talks from Today

India feels that China is also looking for a resolution to the standoff at the Line of Actual Control, or LAC, since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020. And the country is hopeful for forward movement at the military talks between both sides, which are beginning from Monday. The talks are likely to continue for two days and, if that happens, it will be a first.

Top government sources told News18 that there were signs that China was also looking at a resolution to the standoff. “China is facing a situation with Taiwan and it may not want trouble on two fronts. Also, the dynamics of the increasing closeness between the US and India is also playing a role. There are some other signals that the Chinese side would want to resolve this,” said a top source.

Both sides have been in a standoff since May 2020 and 18 rounds of talks have already taken place. The 19th round of talks comes just a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping come face to face at the BRICS Summit in South Africa, and the latter’s planned visit to India for the G20 Leaders Summit on September 9 and 10.

National security adviser Ajit Doval and foreign minister S Jaishankar also met the new Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, recently to discuss the border standoff and aspects of the bilateral relationship, which may have set the stage.

India does have an advantage when it comes to the standoff at the LAC while some areas are seeing no patrolling by either side. Depsang and Demchok remain two points where the two sides are not in agreement, so far – India wants to restore its patrolling in Depsang Plains and China, on the other hand, wants India to withdraw from points on the LAC where it is in an advantageous position.

A top source said Indian soldiers have shown great courage and bravery to stick to their positions despite adverse circumstances, and India will remain on high vigil.