China & Russia Heads Skipping G20 Summit, But Every Country Represented by its Top Leader Rare Occurrence

Amid the uncertainty over the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders Summit on September 9 and 10, government sources pointed out that a perfect record of every country attending at the level of the head of state or head of government is a rare occurrence at these events since 2008.

In a world brimming with demands on the time and attention of global leaders, attendance at international summits fluctuates from year to year, including the G20 Summit. This time, Russia and China’s heads of government (HOG) or heads of state (HOS) are not expected at the summit.

Apart from the first two summits in 2008 and 2009, no subsequent G20 summit has seen every country represented at the highest level. In 2021, six countries were represented below the HOS and HOG level at the G20 summit. This was before the Ukraine war and soon after the Covid pandemic.

In 2022, there were three countries represented below that level after the Ukraine war had broken out. On nearly six occasions before that as well, there were either one or two countries not represented by their HOG or HOS.

Saudi Arabia has been represented nine times below HOS or HOG and was once represented by a minister of state without a portfolio in 2017. The Mexican president has not attended the G20 summit since 2018 while Russia, Australia, Brazil and Argentina have not had high-level representation on two occasions apiece.

Canada, Germany, India, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, UK, US and European Union have never been represented below HOS or HOG level at G20 summits. The fact, hence, remains that while some countries consistently send their top leadership to G20 summits, others occasionally opt for lower-level representation.

This can be attributed to different factors, including domestic priorities, international crises and the availability of leaders. The example of the 2021 G20 summit in Italy stands out. Despite the absence of major geopolitical or health reasons, six countries attended below the HOS or HOG level. This underscores the complex dynamics that can influence summit participation.

Importantly, these fluctuations in attendance should not be seen as a reflection of the host country. The G20 summit serves as a platform for collaboration and dialogue on pressing global issues, and its effectiveness relies on the engagement of its members regardless of their level of representation. In a world where leaders juggle myriad responsibilities, it’s only natural that not every summit has full attendance at the highest level.