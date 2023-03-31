CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rising India Summit 2023Amit ShahBihar Board ResultMaharashtra NewsBSEB 10th Result
Home » India » Chinese Vessel Near Bangladesh for Oil & Gas Exploration, Indian Navy Keeping An Eye: Sources
1-MIN READ

Chinese Vessel Near Bangladesh for Oil & Gas Exploration, Indian Navy Keeping An Eye: Sources

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 23:54 IST

New Delhi, India

The Chinese vessel entered the IOR through the Malacca strait in December end and arrived in Bangladesh in early January 23. (Representative Image: Twitter/Indian Navy)

The Chinese vessel entered the IOR through the Malacca strait in December end and arrived in Bangladesh in early January 23. (Representative Image: Twitter/Indian Navy)

Hai Yang Shi You 760, a China-owned Seismic Survey Vessel built in 2015, departed Zhanjiang, China on November 29, 2022, towards Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and had taken a port call at Singapore on December 26, 2022

Indian Navy is monitoring the Chinese survey vessel, Hai Yang Shi You 760 which is involved in oil and gas exploration in Bangladesh, sources said.

Hai Yang Shi You 760, a China-owned Seismic Survey Vessel built in 2015, departed Zhanjiang, China on November 29, 2022, towards Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and had taken a port call at Singapore on December 26, 2022.

The vessel has been contracted by Bangladesh to undertake oil and gas exploration in Bangladesh’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) up to May 2023, according to Indian Navy sources.

The vessel entered the IOR through the Malacca strait in December end and arrived in Bangladesh in early January 23.

RELATED NEWS

There have been no instances of the ship undertaking any type of research activities within the Indian EEZ, sources said.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. bangladesh
  2. China
  3. India
first published:March 31, 2023, 23:49 IST
last updated:March 31, 2023, 23:54 IST