Chirag Delhi Flyover To Be Shut For Traffic For 50 Days From Today | These Routes to be Affected

Chirag Delhi flyover on the Outer Ring Road of the national capital will be shut for 50 days starting today, according to the Delhi Traffic Police due to repair work by the PWD.

The city traffic police issued an advisory earlier this week announcing that the flyover will remain shut from Sunday onwards adding that the repair work of each carriageway will take 25 days, due to which it will be closed for traffic while the other carriageway will remain operational.

“The repair of the carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi flyover will be taken up first and the repair of the carriageway from IIT Delhi flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter. The closure of the carriageway may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public,” the Delhi Police advisory said.

“In order to avoid delays, commuters heading to railway stations, airports, hospitals, etc should plan ahead and use alternate routes. The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony etc are advised to take a right turn from under the Nehru Place flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital flyover for their destination," the advisory added.

Traffic police also suggested alternative routes for commuters. It advised those heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road to take a left turn from Panchsheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg. This will enable them to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.

“The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch," the advisory further added.

