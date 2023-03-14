Citing 'Online Search', US Flyer Caught Smoking Aboard London-Mumbai Flight Refuses to Pay Rs 25,000 Bail Money

A local Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to the 34-year-old US citizen who was arrested for unruly behaviour and allegedly smoking aboard London-Mumbai flight AI130. However, he refused to pay Rs 25,000 as bail money. He said he would only pay Rs 250 instead, saying an internet search says this is the amount to be paid under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 336.

According to a Times of India report, the accused Ratnakar Dwivedi told the Sahar Police and his lawyer that he would rather spend time in jail than pay the bail amount demanded by the court.

Following his decision, Dwivedi was sent to the Arthur Road jail despite the Andheri metropolitan magistrate SAR Sayed granting him bail. He was told to not leave India without prior permission from the court.

The passenger was found smoking in the lavatory of London-Mumbai flight AI130 on March 10 and behaved in an unruly manner with the crew after they were alerted by the smoke alarm and threw the cigarette from his hand, a PTI report quoted an official as saying.

The airline officials handed him over to police when the flight landed in Mumbai, he said. “The man, who is of Indian origin and holds a US passport, was produced in Andheri court and was granted bail on a surety of Rs 20,000. He will be released once he deposits this amount," the Sahar police station official said.

He was charged under section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and other provisions of IPC and Aircraft Act, the official added.

