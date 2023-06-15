CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionViral Video'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » City Court Dismisses Senthil Balaji's Plea for Rejection of Remand
1-MIN READ

City Court Dismisses Senthil Balaji's Plea for Rejection of Remand

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 14:29 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

Balaji, TN Electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister was arrested on Wednesday by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a cash-for-jobs scam against him. (File Image: @V.Senthilbalaji/Twitter)

Balaji, TN Electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister was arrested on Wednesday by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a cash-for-jobs scam against him. (File Image: @V.Senthilbalaji/Twitter)

The court dismissed the petition as infructuous since Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had already been sent to judicial custody earlier

A city court in Chennai has rejected arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji’s plea for rejection of remand.

The court dismissed the petition as infructuous since Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had already been sent to judicial custody earlier.

Balaji, TN Electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister was arrested on Wednesday by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a cash-for-jobs scam against him when he was the Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK cabinet led by the late J Jayalalithaa.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. court
  2. ED
  3. senthil balaji
  4. Tamil Nadu
first published:June 15, 2023, 14:27 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 14:29 IST