City Court Dismisses Senthil Balaji's Plea for Rejection of Remand

A city court in Chennai has rejected arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji’s plea for rejection of remand.

The court dismissed the petition as infructuous since Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had already been sent to judicial custody earlier.

Balaji, TN Electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister was arrested on Wednesday by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a cash-for-jobs scam against him when he was the Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK cabinet led by the late J Jayalalithaa.