Cloudy Skies, Pleasant Weather in Delhi; Minimum Temp Settles At 24.3 Deg

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy skies are expected during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, gauged 6.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The city received light to moderate rains on Wednesday.

According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 76. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.