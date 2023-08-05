CM Bhupesh Bhagel to be Chief Guest at News18’s ‘Rising Chhattisgarh’ Summit

News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh’s ‘Rising Chhattisgarh’ summit is scheduled to be held in Raipur on August 7, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the Chief Guest.

This event will serve as a platform to bring together key stakeholders and policy-makers to deliberate on Chhattisgarh’s most pressing developmental priorities, especially in the context of the upcoming elections in the state. The summit will not only see top leaders from the state articulate their vision for Chhattisgarh’s future but will also outline their electoral narrative for the Assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

The Chief Minister will be joined by Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Education Minister Umesh Nandkumar Patel, Minister of Commerce & Industries Kawasi Lakhma, Minister of Women and Child Welfare Anila Bhediya, and former home minister Brijmohan Agrawal.

The ‘Rising Chhattisgarh’ conclave will encompass a series of thought-provoking and engaging discussions, revolving around not only the government’s comprehensive plans to foster progress and development, but also the abundant opportunities available in the state, as well as ensuring that the benefits of the growth in Chhattisgarh reach the last mile.

‘Rising Chhattisgarh’ will be broadcast live on August 7 at 3pm on News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh. It will also be streamed live on the channel’s YouTube and Facebook platform.