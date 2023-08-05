CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gyanvapi Mosque SurveyHaryana ViolenceParliament Monsoon SessionSeema HaiderHijab Ban in Mumbai College
Home » India » CM Bhupesh Bhagel to be Chief Guest at News18’s ‘Rising Chhattisgarh’ Summit
1-MIN READ

CM Bhupesh Bhagel to be Chief Guest at News18’s ‘Rising Chhattisgarh’ Summit

Reported By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 12:53 IST

Raipur, India

‘Rising Chhattisgarh’ will be broadcast live on August 7 at 3pm on News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh. It will also be streamed live on the channel’s YouTube and Facebook platform.

‘Rising Chhattisgarh’ will be broadcast live on August 7 at 3pm on News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh. It will also be streamed live on the channel’s YouTube and Facebook platform.

The ‘Rising Chhattisgarh’ conclave will serve as a platform to bring together key stakeholders and policy-makers to deliberate on Chhattisgarh's most pressing developmental priorities, especially in the context of the upcoming elections in the state.

News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh’s ‘Rising Chhattisgarh’ summit is scheduled to be held in Raipur on August 7, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the Chief Guest.

This event will serve as a platform to bring together key stakeholders and policy-makers to deliberate on Chhattisgarh’s most pressing developmental priorities, especially in the context of the upcoming elections in the state. The summit will not only see top leaders from the state articulate their vision for Chhattisgarh’s future but will also outline their electoral narrative for the Assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

The Chief Minister will be joined by Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Education Minister Umesh Nandkumar Patel, Minister of Commerce & Industries Kawasi Lakhma, Minister of Women and Child Welfare Anila Bhediya, and former home minister Brijmohan Agrawal.

The ‘Rising Chhattisgarh’ conclave will encompass a series of thought-provoking and engaging discussions, revolving around not only the government’s comprehensive plans to foster progress and development, but also the abundant opportunities available in the state, as well as ensuring that the benefits of the growth in Chhattisgarh reach the last mile.

‘Rising Chhattisgarh’ will be broadcast live on August 7 at 3pm on News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh. It will also be streamed live on the channel’s YouTube and Facebook platform.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. chhattisgarh
  2. Bhupesh Baghel
first published:August 05, 2023, 12:53 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 12:53 IST