CM Mamata Banerjee to Visit Blast-Affected Bengal Village Today
CM Mamata Banerjee to Visit Blast-Affected Bengal Village Today

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:10 IST

Kolkata, India

After her visit, the Trinamool Congress supremo will attend the party's mass outreach programme 'Trinamool-e naba-jowar' (new wave in Trinamool) at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district, where party MP Abhishek Banerjee will also be present

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Khadikul village in Purba Medinipur district on Saturday to speak to the family members of those killed in a blast at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit, besides taking stock of the situation, a senior official said.

After her visit, the Trinamool Congress supremo will attend the party’s mass outreach programme ‘Trinamool-e naba-jowar’ (new wave in Trinamool) at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district, where party MP Abhishek Banerjee will also be present, he added.

“The CM will be travelling to Egra to meet the relatives of the 12 people killed in the blast as well as those injured," the official said.

    The district administration has already set up a temporary helipad at Alipur in the district, a couple of kilometres from Khadikul, as the West Bengal CM is scheduled to fly in a chopper, he said.

    Security measures have been tightened in the area, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Sanstuti Nath
    Tags:
    1. West Bengal
    2. Mamata Banerjee
    3. firecracker
    first published:May 27, 2023, 09:10 IST
    last updated:May 27, 2023, 09:10 IST