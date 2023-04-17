CM Mann Sacks 'High-Flying' Punjab Top Cop, 4 Days after Police-Drug Mafia Nexus Reports Made Public

Less than a week after three reports of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the police-drug mafia nexus in the state were made public, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann dismissed controversial top cop Raj Jit Singh from service.

Sealed on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for five years, the three reports were made public on Thursday. The reports have called for further probe into the role of several police officials, who specifically sought the posting of controversial and dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh under them. Assistant inspector general (AIG) of police Raj Jit Singh, who was then posted in Moga, was accused of having links with the suspended inspector.

The CM has also ordered a vigilance probe against him over “disproportionate assets". The SIT reports had exposed the alleged collusion of Raj Jit with dismissed cop Inderjit Singh, who planted money on innocents to extort money and helped actual drug smugglers by leaving loopholes in the investigation.

Inderjit was arrested by a special task force on drugs led by additional director general of police (ADGP) Harpreet Sidhu in 2018 under Captain Amarinder Singh’s government. However, no action was taken against Raj Jit. The alleged corrupt activities of Inderjit took place during Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party rule. CM Mann announced earlier this month that he had received the drug reports and would take action soon.

Before the reports were made public on Thursday, the court had handed them over to the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government on April 5.

The drug menace in Punjab has been a major electoral issue during successive polls in the state. There has been a consistent demand for making these reports public over the years and they provide an insight into the role of the police as well as politicians in the racket.

Lawyers for Human Rights International (LFHRI), which obtained official copies from the high court, made these records public.

The dismissed cop is accused of running a racket, where he falsely implicated innocent persons in drug smuggling cases. He is charged with smuggling from Pakistan and planting drugs on innocent people to extort money or sell narcotics. He allegedly gave relief to smugglers through discharge, bail orders, acquittals, and through failed samples in connivance with personnel at the Forensic Science Laboratory.

The reports allege the complicity of AIG Raj Jit Singh, who was earlier the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Moga, in recommending the promotion and posting of Inderjit despite criminal cases against him. The reports also question the property deals made by Raj Jit and his family and call for further investigation into this.

Read all the Latest India News here