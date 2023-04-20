CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates First-ever Odisha Skill Conclave 2023 in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the two-day unique ‘Odisha Skill Conclave-2023’ was inaugurated in Bhubaneswar, at Kalinga Stadium on Thursday.

Addressing the large audience, CM Naveen stated, “This is a time when our country is undergoing a significant transformation. Rapid technological advancements and changing job markets have made it imperative for us to invest in our human capital and equip our young generation with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century. I firmly believe that skill development is not just a moral obligation but also an indispensable economic prerequisite. Skilling youth leads to human transformation."

Industry 4.0 and the Future of Work and Skills are currently the focus in the skilling industry. The Government of Odisha has allocated a budget of Rs. 100 Crore for the ‘NUA Odisha’ scheme to train 100,000 youth in future technologies like Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality-Virtual Reality, Data Science, 3-D printing, and other advanced knowledge.

We can’t achieve goals without active participation of private sector. I urge the industry to come forward & partner with us in the endeavour. In conclusion, I would like to express gratitude to all participants for valuable contributions, ideas at #OdishaSkillConclave23.— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 20, 2023

Achieving this requires collaboration among central ministries, state government departments, industry, academia, and civil societies.

The CM urged everyone to work together to develop policies and programs promoting skill development and ensuring those skills are recognized and valued in the job market.

He highlighted that employers now recognize Odisha’s skilled talents, and the Skilled-in-Odisha brand is ready to shine globally. However, private sector participation is crucial, and the CM invited industry partners to join the effort.

The CM also emphasized the need for policies and programs that promote skill development and ensure recognition and value in the job market.

The Odisha Government is dedicated to this cause, launching initiatives to transform the lives of 70 lakh Women Mission Shakti members, supporting them in becoming Small Medium Enterprises, promoting startups and nano-unicorns, the CM added.

The Conclave, running until April 22nd, showcases Odisha’s skilling ecosystem. Organized by the Skill Development & Technical Education (SDTE) Department, it will host over 2,000 students, 1,000 industry delegates, and 100 exhibits from prominent industries and government departments.

More than 20 MoUs are expected to be signed during the two-day event.

Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Ghadei, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi, and other dignitaries attended the conclave.

