CM Sukhu Marks Himachal Foundation Day in Lahaul Spiti, Unveils 1st-ever Flag in Kaza, Announces Projects

In a first, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh celebrated the state’s foundation day in the tribal-dominated Lahaul-Spiti district and unveiled a range of infrastructural and governmental schemes aimed at promoting tourism in the valley on Saturday. This is the first time that the state foundation day has been celebrated in the region located near the international boundary with China.

Sukhu also made history by being the first Chief Minister to hoist the national flag at Kaza, the headquarters of Lahaul. He also announced several other initiatives for the Spiti valley. These include a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 for all 9,000 women above 18 years of age starting from June 2023 in the second phase, the establishment of a government college, and a 50-bedded Community Health Centre (CHC) in the area.

The government has also identified land in Shego for the establishment of a Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School, which could prove to be a major development in the education sector, he said.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish a star-gazing observatory. “We propose to set up a star-gazing observatory at the fossil village Langza, which is a paradise for stargazers with the assistance of Central Government,” he said.

The State Government will work towards developing an airstrip at Rangrik, he said, adding the initiative is not only strategically significant but will also boost tourism in the region.

The chief minister also announced plans to construct a road from Atargu to Mud in Pin Valley at a cost of Rs 34 crore. He said the government is committed to expediting the construction of a road to connect Bhawa with Mud, which would be the world’s highest-altitude road.

Nestled along the Spiti River at a height of 11,980 feet, Spiti Valley is a popular tourist destination due to its mesmerizing mountain desert landscape with crystal blue skies and stark snow-capped mountains.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu announced the release of a three per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for all State employees and pensioners, raising it from the current 31 per cent to 34 per cent. “The decision would benefit around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners, putting an additional burden of Rs 500 crore on the state exchequer,” he stated.

“I can assure you that Himachal Pradesh will become the most prosperous state in the country within the next 10 years," he added.

