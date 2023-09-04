CM Yogi May Meet PM Modi in Delhi on Tuesday to Discuss Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss important issues related to the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

CM Yogi might also extend an official invitation to the prime minister to the inauguration of Ram Janmbhoomi temple during the meeting. As per sources, CM Yogi will meet the prime minister around 6:00 pm at his residence in the national capital.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in January next year. Earlier, trust members had said that they would send Prime Minister Narendra Modi an official invite for the event.

Last month, a top official of the temple trust stated that the construction of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is ready and the idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated between January 16 and 24 after Makar Sankranti.

Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said the consecration of Ram Lalla will be carried out after the construction of the first floor of the temple.

“The idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on any date between January 16 and 24, 2024 after Makar Sankranti," Rai was quoted by PTI as saying.