'This G20 Will Be Remembered': Piyush Goyal Says India Set to be World's Growth Engine | News18 Town Hall

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India will be the driving force behind world’s growth engine in future. Speaking at CNN-News18’s ‘G20 Town Hall,’ Goyal added that by 2047 the country will be a $35 trillion dollar GDP economy.

“Developing nations will be the world’s growth engine in future, and India will be driving this force," Goyal said.

“In the next 30 years, this young under-30 population of India, is going to add at least 30 trillion dollars to our GDP at the very least," he added.

Speaking on the G20 summit in Delhi, Goyal said that it “will be remembered as one of the most hospitable."

“India was able to present its soft power, truly very redeeming and satisfying for India. By 2047 India will be a $35 trillion dollar GDP," he added.

Goyal also highlighted the nation’s “increasingly important” role in the global supply chain.

Highlighting how important the current era is for India, Goyal said, “we earned the trust of the world by performing. We only enabled the people. We didn’t let down a single country. People want to engage with India more. This is our time under the sun and the moon."

Goyal also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, and the confidence in it.

“Industry has a lot of confidence in PM Modi’s leadership. We are marketing today is the competence, talent and skills of young India, a stable political story and a decisive leadership," he said.

As the much-anticipated G20 Summit is just around the corner, CNN-News18’s ‘G20 Town Hall,’highlighed India’s growing influence in geopolitics and will bring leaders and policy makers to discuss the country’s role in the current global arena on Tuesday evening.

G20 in New Delhi

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, previously Pragati Maidan, and some other vital locations.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, and since then a large number of meetings under different tracks of the bloc have been hosted across the country, which will culminate in the September 9-10 Summit in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Business 20 (B20) Summit India 2023, the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, in Delhi on Sunday.

The group of G20 countries comprises 19 nations including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.