CNN-News18 Town Hall Delhi Live: Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Puri Among Others to Discuss Road to 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Live now
Curated By: Aashi Sadana
Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 16:46 IST
New Delhi, India
News18 Town Hall Delhi LIVE: As we approach the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, at ‘CNN-News18 Town Hall’ top policymakers and leaders will discuss elections manifesto, strategies and policies on Monday. This year’s theme, ‘Exploring India’s Path to 2024 Elections’ will centre around deliberations on understanding how political parties plan to captivate the attention of the voters for the next general elections. The discussions will revolve around various topics such as policies, manifestos, and strategies employed by each party.
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will share the stage with Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.
Rajya Sabha MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Sushmita Devi will also be present.
This year’s theme, ‘Exploring India’s Path to 2024 Elections’ will centre around deliberations on understanding how political parties plan to captivate the attention of the voters for the next general elections. The discussions will revolve around various topics such as policies, manifestos, and strategies employed by each party.
As we approach the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, at ‘CNN-News18 Town Hall’ top policymakers and leaders will discuss elections manifesto, strategies and policies on Monday.
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will share the stage with Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari. Rajya Sabha MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Sushmita Devi.
Through this discourse, the event will aim to gauge preparations of participating parties for General Elections 2024. Moreover, it will shed light on the steps they intend to take for the welfare of citizens.