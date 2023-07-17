CHANGE LANGUAGE
CNN-News18 Town Hall Delhi Live: Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Puri Among Others to Discuss Road to 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Live now

CNN-News18 Town Hall Delhi Live: Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Puri Among Others to Discuss Road to 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

News18 Town Hall Delhi LIVE: This year's theme, ‘Exploring India’s Path to 2024 Elections' will centre around deliberations on understanding how political parties plan to captivate the attention of the voters for the upcoming general elections.

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 16:46 IST

New Delhi, India

After its successful run with four editions in 2022, ‘CNN-News18 Town Hall’ has become a prominent platform for policy makers, opinion leaders and prominent voices in India.

News18 Town Hall Delhi LIVE: As we approach the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, at ‘CNN-News18 Town Hall’ top policymakers and leaders will discuss elections manifesto, strategies and policies on Monday. This year’s theme, ‘Exploring India’s Path to 2024 Elections’ will centre around deliberations on understanding how political parties plan to captivate the attention of the voters for the next general elections. The discussions will revolve around various topics such as policies, manifestos, and strategies employed by each party.

Jul 17, 2023 16:39 IST

CNN-News18 Town Hall Live: Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Puri to Attend; See Full List

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will share the stage with Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.

Rajya Sabha MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Sushmita Devi will also be present.

Jul 17, 2023 16:38 IST

Jul 17, 2023 16:37 IST

Read more

