Coastal Jackfruit Auctioned For Whopping Rs 4.33 Lakh In Karnataka

Jackfruit is considered as a replacement meat for vegetarians. The jackfruit season has started and it’s in high demand in the market now. In its raw form the fruit is used in preparation of many delicacies as it absorbs many spices like animal protein. It is widely used across India and jackfruit chips as well as pickles are also quite popular.

Can you imagine a jackfruit could also fetch lakhs of rupees? Though it may sound unbelievable, a coastal jackfruit was recently sold for more than Rs 4 lakh in Karnataka.

In the auction that took place in Bantwal, 25 kilometres east of Mangaluru, people were stunned by the price at which the jackfruit was sold. A religious discourse was organised to inaugurate the newly renovated Moolarapatna Mosque. Afterwards, the auctioning of the jackfruit took place. The fruit was sold after fierce competition between two local leaders Aziz and Latif.

The video of the auction has gone viral on social media and people are surprised at the price of the jackfruit. Apart from the vegetable, many other items that were offered at the mosque were also auctioned at hefty prices. The total collected amount will be handed over to the management committee for the maintenance and operation of the mosque. People are surprised to know that a jackfruit could sell for Rs 4.33 lakh.

Jackfruit is quite popular across India and it has also provided employment to many people. Last year, Rajasree R made the headlines for her agri-startup that aimed at creating 400+ different products using jackfruit. From flour made from veggie pulp and seeds to packets of dried jackfruit seeds, her startup offers a lot of products made from jackfruit. The startup also also sells jackfruit pasta and there is a long list of products such as jackfruit burger patties, vermicelli, payasam mix, jackfruit and jackfruit seed flour and even chocolates.

