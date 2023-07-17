Cocktail of Command & Pressure IEDs to 'Leave No Scope for Failure' is New Challenge for Forces in Naxal Areas

Next-level dual mechanism IEDs — which require a high level of expertise and are more expensive — are the latest challenge for security forces in Red Zones.

Naxals, who have been using either command IED or anti-handling mechanisms that trigger blasts with pressure, are now rampantly making a deadly dual mechanism to make sure there is no scope for failure. Intelligence inputs, while talking about such IEDs, said they can be extremely dangerous as they leave no scope for a failed attack. If one mechanism fails, another will trigger a blast. Such IEDs are more efficient and can be wired or wireless.

According to ground commanders, Naxals use these IEDs to protect their den where senior committee members live.

In a recent recovery, a large warehouse of arms was busted by CRPF and local police in Jharkhand’s Burha Pahar, which is now under the dominance of security forces after three decades.

According to an official communication, during a search operation on July 13, a team found items required to make IEDs, including 2.5 kilograms of explosives. Security forces, while carefully searching the area, found a wire attached to an IED. Further, when the team located the IED, it found that it had another mechanism to trigger a blast, revealing the dual mechanism. The forces recovered 67 detonators from the site, which exposes the volume of such IEDs that were to be manufactured by Naxals.

This is not the isolated case. In another instance in Chhattisgarh, security forces recovered the same type of dual mechanism IEDs during a search operations in January.

When News18 spoke to ground commanders deployed in Naxal areas, they said the rebels used the IEDs to protect themselves but were now deploying them to target forces.

“Burha Pahar, which used to be the den of Naxal leaders, was stuffed with such IEDs. They wanted to make sure that if forces attack them, this dual mechanism triggers blasts to stop them. Earlier, Naxals used these IEDs in very limited areas as they require more money. But now inputs and recoveries are suggesting that these are being used rampantly to target forces,” a CoBRA officer told News18.

Another officer of Greyhounds Police, a Special Forces unit of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police, said such IEDs require extremely high level of expertise.

“These IEDs are not used in all attacks but there is an increase in their recoveries and the items required to make them. Since it requires more skills, it seems Naxals have got hands to get them ready for use against forces,” the officer said.

Explaining the function of dual mechanism, another CRPF official said: “Let’s say, Naxals placed an IED by digging foxholes. This mechanism will trigger a blast on command or by pressing a button. But if that fails, the pressure of the vehicle will trigger the blast. Also, Naxals can pick one mechanism based on the situation. It is more dangerous as it’s a combination.”

According to the latest intelligence input — shared with state and central forces last month — dual mechanism IEDs will be used more by Naxals as they are frustrated with their network shrinking in states.