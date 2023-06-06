Coimbatore Boy Arrives In Chariot For Ear-piercing Ceremony

Ear piercing ceremonies in the South region are quite an occasion. This tradition is followed in the state for years. It marks a joyous occasion in the household where ear-piercing rituals take place. An elaborate ceremony is organised with family members and relatives marking their presence at the venue. In Tamil states this grand occasion is known as Kadhani Vizha. One such ear-piercing ceremony of a Coimbatore native has created a buzz on social media, because of its elaborate celebration.

The boy, who was to take part in the ear-piercing ritual was brought to the venue in a golden chariot, decorated with flowers and ornaments. The boy named Pugahendi, the son of a Coimbatore resident Maheshwaran was made to sit inside a well-decorated chariot. He was taken to the venue where the ceremony was to be conducted from Sendai Melam Munga.

According to a video shared by News18 Tamil, relatives and family members of Pugahendi were captured, standing on the streets carrying 8 models of 8 famous destinations located in Coimbatore. Bringing these models makes up for an important part of the ear piercing ceremony.

Some of the items that were brought by the people include crafts and artistic representations of the Koniamman temple, Manikoondu Mahal, Marudamalai temple, and other similar historic places of importance. Pugahendi, in an interaction with the media portal, revealed that the relatives carried those craftworks in the procession to make their city proud. It was also to make people aware of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu and the ample historic monuments there.

The video further captured the people walking together, dressed in gorgeous ensembles. Some also held puja plates in their hands. They posed for pictures in the street too. Drummers were also arranged for the ear-piercing ceremony. They too joined the procession, spreading the energy and vigour among the other people.

The procession was also marked by the beats of loud music. The chariot carrying Pugahendi was being drawn from behind. Pugahendi was seen dressed in traditional wear. He was surrounded by kids, presumably his friends who all enjoyed the chariot ride.