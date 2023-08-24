Coimbatore School Students Paint Faces With Tricolour, ISRO Logo On Chandrayaan-3 Success

To commemorate the successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3, students from a Coimbatore school crafted a replica of the Vikram lander and adorned their faces with Chandrayaan’s image, expressing their joy.

ISRO researchers have accomplished a momentous achievement by successfully landing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole region. People from diverse backgrounds throughout the nation are rejoicing in this accomplishment as a collective success.

As a part of this celebration, students from Camford School in the Maniyakarambalayam area of Coimbatore showcased their happiness by creating a prototype of Chandrayaan’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. They also marked the occasion by painting the national flag, Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft and ISRO logo on their faces.

Mirjan Adithya, a student from the school who witnessed the launch last month, expressed, “I’m delighted that I had the opportunity to witness the historic event live. Several nations, including China and Russia, made unsuccessful attempts to land on the Moon’s southern region. Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing is a significant achievement for India. Experts and teachers informed us about the mission’s launch, velocity, components, altitude, and objectives."

Dikshanya, another student who viewed the broadcast, enthusiastically shared, “Watching this monumental event alongside my friends made it truly special. It’s an experience I’ll always cherish. During the last five minutes, we were all completely quiet with anticipation. When the lander successfully reached the Moon, we erupted in joyful cheers. It’s a memory I’ll never forget."

The moon mission was initiated on July 14, 2023, at 5:05 a.m. EDT (9:05 GMT or 2:35 pm local time in India) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. The spacecraft was launched using the medium-lift Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) rocket. Chandrayaan-3 accomplished its successful landing near the moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023, at 8:33 a.m. ET (12:33 GMT or 6:03 pm India Standard Time).

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is responsible for managing the mission. ISRO has a longstanding history in space exploration, with its origins tracing back to 1962 when a precursor agency was established and its inaugural rocket launch took place in 1963. The formal establishment of ISRO happened in 1969.

In June 2023, just before the anticipated Chandrayaan-3 launch, India also became a participant in the NASA-led Artemis Accords, which are focused on promoting peaceful human and robotic exploration of the moon. Although the primary advantages of these accords pertain to human spaceflight, the White House has noted that the data obtained from Chandrayaan-3 could prove valuable for future Artemis missions involving human landings on the moon.