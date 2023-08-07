Coimbatore Welcomes 'Bun Soup' As Dish Gains Popularity Among Locals

Tamil Nadu is popular for its rich cultural heritage and offers all kinds of traditional food as well. The state’s indigenous foods have all kinds of flavours, from tangy Sambar to spicy rasam. Different types of fish, chicken and meat curries are also part of the culture and easily available in different parts of the state. Similar to other South Indian states, common breakfast items in Tamil Nadu include idli, vada, dosa, upma uttapam and more, which are served with different styles of chutney.

As much as the cities in the state pay importance to their culture and heritage, they are now open to cuisines from the West as well. And one such unique dish is becoming quite popular in Coimbatore.

According to reports, a popular dish named ‘Bun Soup’ is becoming quite popular in the city. It is quite similar to the buns or pieces of bread that are consumed along with tea in India. But the tea is replaced with soup. These are served in various parts of the city and people love the taste of the dish.

Usually, the buns are made up of all-purpose flour (maida), but the chefs use the wheat flower as it is comparatively healthier. The buns are bigger than the burger buns and are served with a hot soup of the customer’s choice which includes vegetable soup, chicken soup and more. They are dipped in the soup and then eaten. Many customers have given a positive response to the dish and have also revealed that one bowl of buns and soup is enough for breakfast, as it keeps the stomach full for a long time. The popular dish is available at the Coimbatore Bling Fitness Café and is served at a starting price of Rs 190.