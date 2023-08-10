Communal Clashes in Gurugram Spontaneous, Not Planned, Says Police Chief

Recent incidents of communal violence in several parts of Gurugram were spontaneous and not planned, a top Haryana police official has said. Clashes in areas like Badshahpur, Sohna, and Pataudi were not calculated but random flare-ups, said Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran on Thursday while addressing a press conference.

Ramachandran said that the police investigation has so far found no corroborative evidence to support theories of planning before attacks.

“To date the interrogation and investigation has revealed it was all random where people decided on the spot and went ahead. We have a case when men were having drinks and then decided to participate in a communal flare-up,” she said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on July 31. Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence.

The top cop said that the situation was normal in the city. Though miscreants have tried to ignite communal hatred through scattered incidents, they have so far failed, she added.

The police have registered 37 FIRs in communal flare-ups to date, two of them against hate speeches. 79 people have been arrested and 93 have been detained, of which 80 have been released on bail. The security outside religious places is still present though scaled down, the commissioner informed.

The city police chief said that investigations are also under process in the murder case of a Bajrang Dal member who was allegedly killed by an Aam Aadmi Party leader during the Nuh violence.

“We cannot divulge the details of investigations but looking at all evidence in this case. Further details will be revealed in due course,” she said.

The police, according to her, are holding peace meetings with different groups across Gurugram in a bid to return to normalcy.