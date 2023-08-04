Complacent Haryana Police, Intel Failure & Poor Record of Anticipating Trouble: What Led to Nuh Violence

The Haryana government is now bringing out bulldozers to showcase some ‘tough action’ post the communal riots in Nuh but it has some difficult questions to answer on the apparent complacency showed by it ahead of these riots.

The inputs with the Centre indicate that the state police did not take the impending events of Monday seriously and adequate security preparations were not done despite enough giveaways of the trouble lying ahead. Similar moderate security arrangements as earlier years during the Yatra existed this time too despite grave provocation from both sides on social media. So much so that Nuh’s Superintendent of Police was on leave last Monday and has now been replaced on Friday.

A central official told News18 that home minister Anil Vij calling Nuh as a “well-planned conspiracy” is an admission of the fact that the state intelligence mechanism failed to grasp the simmering tensions. The political inconvenience over the riots has also reflected in the ruling faction through statements made by Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and Union minister from the state Rao Inderjit Singh who have in fact questioned the attitude of the VHP-led organisers of the Yatra.

This is not the first time that an area of the state has been plunged into chaos with the police caught napping. In February 2016, Haryana had seen chaos in Rohtak and elsewhere during the Jat reservation protests when shops were looted, burnt and violence erupted in many areas. The Army had to be deployed in the state to control the situation.

Then, in 2017, huge violence broke out in Panchkula in Haryana when supporters of Ram Rahim went on a rampage after he was convicted by a court. Forty-one people were killed in this violence, including 32 by police firing. Central paramilitary forces had to be rushed in to control the situation.

In the case of Nuh too, the Centre had to rush in paramilitary forces to get a grip over the situation after hundreds of vehicles were burnt and a police station was attacked. Vij, who has also admitted to lapses at the administrative level, has stayed put in Ambala so far.

In fact, even the VHP has now turned around to say that if they were made aware by the state administration of the dangers that lay ahead of the Nuh Yatra, they would have cancelled the programme.

Monu Manesar Factor

Though the wanted murder accused Monu Manesar was not present in the VHP Yatra and the violence over his alleged presence by the other community is unjustifiable, the fact remains that Manesar not being arrested for the last six months has been a big issue in Nuh.

The three Congress MLAs from the area raised the issue strongly in the Haryana assembly in February and one of them even threatened to teach Monu a “lesson” if he came to Nuh. Monu was charge-sheeted this June by the Rajasthan Police for the murder of two alleged cow smugglers from Rajasthan earlier this year. He has been freely giving media interviews from undisclosed locations, purportedly in Haryana, even this week but the state police have not been able to trace his whereabouts. Rajasthan Police efforts to raid locations in Haryana in his search have been unsuccessful.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged non-cooperation from the Haryana side and said his police team saw an FIR lodged against it by the Haryana Police during an earlier raid to nab Monu Manesar. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has now promised full cooperation in this regard to Rajasthan.