Complaint Filed in West Bengal Against 2 Girls for Disrespecting National Anthem in Facebook Video

A police complaint has been filed in West Bengal against two girls who uploaded a video on Facebook mocking the national anthem. The complaint was lodged by advocate Atrayee Halder with the LalBazar cyber cell and the Barrackpur Commissariat.

The video, which was unavailable after the account in question was deleted, purportedly showed the girls singing the national anthem using wrong lyrics, while sitting and smoking. News18 is not disclosing the identity of the girls as it was not immediately ascertained whether they are minors.

Speaking to News18, Atrayee Halder said: “I have lodged my respective complaints before the Cyber Crime PS, Barrackpore and Cyber Crime PS, Detective Department, Lalbazar, against these two girls for showing disrespect to the national anthem of India and the national flag of India and hurting the sentiments of all Indians.”

Sources in the police department confirmed receiving the complaints and said investigation is underway. “We have received a complaint and have initiated enquiry. The law will take its course,” Barrackpur Commissioner Aloke Rajhoria told News18. Sources in Lalbazar police station, too, confirmed receiving the complaint.

Police sources in Lalbazar added that they have written to Facebook to get additional information.

After deleting the Facebook account, the two girls went live on another social media platform to explain that the video was “made for fun” following a wager in their friend circle.

