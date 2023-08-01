'Complete Breakdown of Constitutional Machinery': SC Summons Violence-hit Manipur's Top Cop

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made strong observations on violence-hit Manipur and said there is no law and order in the state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said there is a complete breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state.

The bench asked the Manipur DGP to be present before the court personally on Monday.

A 26-second video of the May 4 incident went viral on July 19. The video shows two women being stripped naked and paraded by a strong mob of 1,000. It was revealed that soon after the incident, an FIR was filed but the investigation was disrupted due to lack of evidence to identify the accused.

One of the women in the video is the wife of an ex-Armyman, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.