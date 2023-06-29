CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 'Conduct Responsibly': Delhi Metro's Plea To Commuters After Video Showing Two Men Fighting Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

'Conduct Responsibly': Delhi Metro's Plea To Commuters After Video Showing Two Men Fighting Goes Viral

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 13:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Other passengers could be seen trying to stop the duo from engaging more. (Twitter)

Metro Fight Viral Video: In the viral video, two men could be seen in a violent fight inside a Delhi Metro coach, as fellow passengers made efforts to intervene and separate them

A video of two men fighting inside Delhi Metro has blown out of proportion with Delhi Metro issuing a plea to commuters, urging them to behave responsibly while traveling on the Metro.

In the video, which does not have a specific date, the two men can be observed engaging in a fight, while fellow passengers make efforts to intervene and separate them.

Reacting to the incident, the DMRC said, “We request that commuters conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro." “If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline, detailing the corridor, station, and time," it said in a statement.

Recently, the DMRC deployed flying squads comprising metro and security staff to randomly monitor such behaviour in the Metro across its network and to “take necessary action under relevant provisions of law," it said.

Lately, multiple incidents related to Delhi Metro have hit the headlines. In a recent incident, a video surfaced on social media showing a couple fighting with two women in Delhi Metro.

ALSO READ | ‘Live And Let Live’: Couple Fights With Aunties in Delhi Metro For Accusing Them of ‘Standing Closely’

In the video, the women could be seen accusing the couple for standing close to each other. On the other hand, the couple claims that they did nothing wrong and both of them should mind their own business.

The video didn’t just spark a debate on Twitter about how wrong it is to target couples but many also criticised the women. “These aunties are a menace. Kudos to this boy, this is exactly how they should be dealt with,” wrote a Twitter user.

Another user wrote, “live and let live. yeh moral policing walon ki ghar pe koi sunta nahi, bahar aaka robh jhadte hain".

(With inputs from PTI)

first published:June 29, 2023, 13:24 IST
last updated:June 29, 2023, 13:44 IST