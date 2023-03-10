CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Conductor Charred to Death as City Bus in Bengaluru Catches Fire

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 22:50 IST

Bengaluru, India

Police have started an investigation to find out the cause behind the blaze. (File photo: News18 Photo)

A bus conductor was charred to death in the early hours when the vehicle belonging to state-owned BMTC caught fire at Lingadheeranahalli

A bus conductor was charred to death in the early hours of Friday when the vehicle belonging to state-owned BMTC caught fire at Lingadheeranahalli in the city, police said.

The driver was sleeping inside the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus when it suddenly caught fire killing the conductor Mutthaiah (45), a native of Ballari, and reducing the vehicle to ashes, police said.

The body has been sent for conducting a post-mortem, they said.

The driver of the bus was sleeping in another place when the fire engulfed the vehicle.

Police have started an investigation to find out the cause behind the blaze.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 10, 2023, 22:50 IST
