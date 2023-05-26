‘Cong Just Doesn’t Get It… People Do’: 270 Eminent Citizens Condemn Parliament Inauguration Boycott

As many as 270 eminent citizens have penned an open letter condemning the Congress-led boycott by opposition parties of the May 28 inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 270 signatories to the letter include 88 retired bureaucrats (including 10 ambassadors), 100 retired armed forces officers and 82 academicians.

The opposition parties contend that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as she is not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

“All Indians is self-explanatory. But, somehow, the opposition with its skeletal arguments, immature, whimsy and hollow reasoning, and most of all flagrant display of non-democratic posturing, just doesn’t get it!” starts the open letter.

“Those that are boycotting the inauguration of the Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just don’t get how they are the ones that are “sucking the soul of democracy”. They are following their own formulaic undemocratic, routine and baseless “boycotts”," it further says.

Recounting recent instances of Parliament boycott by the Congress, including the historic midnight session for the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax in 2017, it said: “They just don’t get that they are the ones “side-lining” the Hon’ble President Draupadi Murmu; in 2023, they boycotted her customary speech to the joint session of the parliament ahead of the Union Budget.”

“The nature of the present Congress Party has always been undemocratic and their hubris has always come in way of the nation’s progress… what the Congress party also does not get, along with its allies, is that the Indian people get it."

The BJP has hit back at the opposition alleging that the parties have decided to boycott the inauguration just because it has been built at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP also appealed to the opposition parties to attend the “historic day" of its inauguration by showing “big heart".

As many as 20 opposition parties including the Congress have announced their boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi. On the other hand, 25 parties have said they will participate in the inauguration and these include seven non-NDA parties. The BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), YSR Congress, BJD and TDP are the seven non-NDA parties.

Nineteen Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, Samajwadi Party(SP) and AAP, have jointly announced the boycott, saying they find no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out". Separately, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not inaugurate the new Parliament building, his party would not attend the event.