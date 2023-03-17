Conman Who Posed As PMO Official in Kashmir Sent to 15-day Judicial Custody

A court in Srinagar sent Kiran Patel, who was arrested for posing as an official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to get security cover in Kashmir, to 15-day judicial custody after his police remand ended today.

Kiran appeared through video conferencing after the prosecution requested that the atmosphere outside wasn’t conducive to presenting him.

“The prosecution prayed before the court that the atmosphere isn’t conducive outside and the court accepted that and granted judicial remand of 15 days,” said Rehan Gowher, defence counsel.

Ten fake visiting cards and two mobiles were seized from the accused who has also admitted to his crime. Three cases are already registered against him in Gujarat’s Ropura, Baroda city and Naroda under several sections, police said.

Sources told CNN-News18 that some officials who he met during his stay have been questioned. A team of police has also visited Gujarat to carry forward the investigation.

Sources said Kiran was accompanied by three others including two Gujarat residents and one from Rajasthan, though they haven’t been arrested and were set free, according to his lawyer.

Kiran Patel, who hails from Gujarat impersonated himself as Additional Director (Strategy & Campaigns) in the Prime Minister’s Office and was arrested on March 3. He has been sent to judicial custody by a local court in Srinagar.

An FIR under sections 419,420,467,468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and the investigation was taken up.

The matter came to light the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police gave information to Kashmir Police about an impersonator staying at Lalit Grand Hotel, namely Kiran Patel. A team of SP East Srinagar and SDPO Nehru Park led the investigation. Many relevant persons have been examined in this case which is at the initial stage of the investigation, the police said.

A copy of FIR accessed by CNN-News18 reads that “Kiran Bhai has impersonated himself as a senior government official of India. The said individual, by resorting to cheating, forgery and impersonation has duped gullible people and also intentionally induced people to do and also to omit to do activities, under a well-knit plan for securing monetary as well as material benefits.”

He can be seen moving in a government bulletproof vehicle with a heavy security cover in several videos and photos which have been accessed by CNN-News18.

