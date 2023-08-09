CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionUttarakhand RainsMumbai Viral VideoShimla Truck AccidentNuh Violence
Home » India » Container Truck Catches Fire in UP's Ghaziabad; Driver, Conductor Charred to Death
1-MIN READ

Container Truck Catches Fire in UP's Ghaziabad; Driver, Conductor Charred to Death

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 23:45 IST

Ghaziabad, India

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added. (Representative Image)

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added. (Representative Image)

The truck was on its way from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad to deliver cooling appliances to a company near the Sainthali village close to the Delhi-Meerut Road

The driver and the conductor of a container truck were charred to death after their vehicle came in contact with a high-tension wire and caught fire in the Muradnagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Wednesday.

The truck was on its way from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad to deliver cooling appliances to a company near the Sainthali village close to the Delhi-Meerut Road, they added.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Lakhshman Singh while the conductor’s identity is not yet known, the officials said.

The truck came in contact with a high-tension wire, setting ablaze the cooling appliances inside, officials of the fire department said.

The two men were retrieved from the charred truck and taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said four water tenders were called in to douse the flames upon receiving information about the fire at 11.35 am.

”The police have informed the family members of the driver. The matter is being looked into,” Pal added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Ghaziabad
  2. accident
  3. death
  4. police
first published:August 09, 2023, 23:45 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 23:45 IST