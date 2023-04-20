CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Contempt Case: SC Orders Forthwith Release of Two UP Officials Held in Custody
1-MIN READ

Contempt Case: SC Orders Forthwith Release of Two UP Officials Held in Custody

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 13:14 IST

New Delhi, India

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha (File Reuters Photo)

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha (File Reuters Photo)

Nataraj said the high court has also issued bailable warrants to the chief secretary of the state in the matter

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered forthwith release of two secretaries of the Uttar Pradesh finance department, who were taken into custody on the orders of the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the state, told the bench that an ”unprecedented order” has been passed by the high court by which the finance secretary and special secretary (finance) have been taken into custody in a contempt matter in a case related to facilities for retired high court judges.

Nataraj said the high court has also issued bailable warrants to the chief secretary of the state in the matter.

”Issue notice. Till the next date of listing, there shall be stay on the order of the division bench of the Allahabad High Court…. officers of the Government of Uttar Pradesh who have been taken into custody be released forthwith,” the bench said.

It directed the secretary general of the apex court to communicate its order to the registrar general of the high court for immediate compliance.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. sc
  2. Contempt case
first published:April 20, 2023, 13:14 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 13:14 IST