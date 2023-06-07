Control Room to Helplines: Mumbai Metro on 'Monsoon Alert' for Passenger Safety

To ensure passenger safety and convenience during the monsoon, Mumbai Metro has launched a ‘Monsoon Control Room’ at Charkop depot.

The control room is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a team of trained professionals who will provide seamless services and mitigate any potential risks or disruptions caused by inclement weather conditions. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has also issued helpline numbers – 18008890505, 18008890808 – to facilitate passenger communication with the control room. The hotline number is directly connected to the State Disaster Management, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Police Control Room, ambulance services and the fire brigade.

One of the key measures implemented by Mumbai Metro is the use of wind velocity anemometers at 10 metro stations, five each on lines 2A and 7. These anemometers accurately measure wind speed, enabling Mumbai Metro to closely monitor wind conditions and determine whether it is safe to continue services.

Mumbai Metro has also installed a minimum of 64 CCTV cameras at each metro station, covering platforms, road levels and concourse areas. These cameras are accessible through the 24-hour Operation Control Centre and Security Control Room, enabling swift responses to any security or safety concerns that may arise.

The control room will maintain daily contact with the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (MCGM), ensuring coordination and implementation of appropriate measures to keep passengers safe.

In case of service disruptions in other modes of transportation, Mumbai Metro will operate additional train trips to accommodate affected passengers and provide a reliable alternative for their commute.

Dr Sanjay Mukharjee, newly appointed CMD of MMOCL, said, “Mumbai Metro remains committed to its passengers’ safety, convenience and satisfaction. The Monsoon Control Room is equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure and technology and a team of highly skilled professionals who will monitor the weather conditions and track the movement of trains in real-time. With this facility in place, Mumbai Metro aims to minimise disruptions and provide a reliable and efficient metro service to its passengers.”