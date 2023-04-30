CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coorg's Natural Beauty Stunning, BJP Govt Will Prioritise Promoting Such Places: Shah
1-MIN READ

Coorg's Natural Beauty Stunning, BJP Govt Will Prioritise Promoting Such Places: Shah

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 21:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/PTI)

"The natural beauty of Coorg is truly stunning. Its emerald-green forests and stunning landscapes are sights to behold. The BJP government in Karnataka will prioritise promoting and conserving such places blessed by nature.#IncredibleIndia," Shah said in a post on Instagram.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday described the scenic beauty of Coorg in Karnataka as “stunning" and said the BJP government in the state will prioritise promoting and conserving such places blessed by nature.

Shah visited the hill station on Saturday during the ongoing campaigning for the May 10 assembly elections in the state and released on Instagram some of pictures and videos of the tourist destination.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 30, 2023, 21:39 IST
