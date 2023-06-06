Railways Releases 3 Online Links for Identification of Passengers Killed, Injured in Odisha Train Accident | DETAILS

Indian Railways has released three online links with photos of those killed in the Coromandel Express accident in Odisha’s Balasore and lists of passengers admitted to different hospitals in order to help families locate their kin affected in the rail tragedy that left over 270 people dead.

The railways, in a statement, said , “In order to facilitate the families of those who are still unaware about whereabouts of their relatives in the triple train accident in Bahanaga, Odisha, Indian Railways with the support of Odisha government has taken an initiative to locate them.

“The family members/relatives/friends and well-wishers of the passengers affected in this unfortunate accident can locate using the link of photos of deceased, lists of passengers admitted in different hospitals and also about unidentified bodies using these following detail,” the railways said in the statement.

Railways has Appealed People to Use THESE Three Links:

1. Photos of the deceased: https:rcodisha.nic.in/Photos%20Of%20Deceased%20with%20Disclaimer.pdf

2. Link of lists of passengers undergoing treatment in different hospitals: https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals_040620230830.pdf

3. Link of unidentified persons under treatment at SCB Cuttack: https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Un-identified-person-under-treatment-at-SCB-Cuttack.pdf .

Railways also said that the helpline number 139 is working round the clock for connecting the families and relatives of passengers affected in the train accident that took place last Friday.

Helpline 139 is being manned by senior officials, Railways said, adding that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Helpline number 18003450061/1929 is also working round the clock.

A total 278 people lost their lives in a crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train that occurred around 7 PM on Friday, June 2, near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Railways had earlier said 275 people were killed and around 1,175 injured in the accident, however, the toll rose to 278 today.