Coromandel Express Resumes Journey Days after Odisha Mishap | Travellers' Tales of Fear & Compulsion

Amid fear, prayers, long queues and crowds, the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, one of the three trains involved in the recent collision in Odisha, resumed its journey from Shalimar railway station in Howrah, Kolkata, on Thursday.

Around 7pm on June 2, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train collided near Balasore, claiming over 270 lives and leaving over a 1,000 injured.

As News18 reached the spot, there were long queues from 1pm, even though the train was scheduled to depart at 3.20pm. The queue to board the unreserved coaches, one of the worst hit in the accident, was long.

Laxman, a passenger, told News18: “This queue is normal. We board this train this way only. Nothing has changed.”

THE UNRESERVED COACH

Like Laxman, Bikram Kumar, Prashant Ray and Dharamveer Kumar, too, kept their bags in the queue to claim their spot. Bikram, a labourer who works at a hotel in Chennai, told News18: “We are scared. From the time we started to pack our bags, our heart beat became high. It’s still high, but what to do, papi pet ka sawal hain.” Ray, also a labourer, said, “There is no value or fear for poor people. Even if we lose our lives, who cares to ensure our safety? We don’t have any value, we are just numbers.”

As the train arrived, they all rushed, with more than 15 people on one seat. When News18 asked them will they not have a problem, Dharamveer, a labourer, said, “That day also the poor we travelling this way only. We are used to it.”

THE AC COACHES

In the AC coaches, the travel was for different reasons. Gayatri Devi was going to Chennai for her paralysis treatment. “Everything is in the hands of God. I am not afraid, I have to go for treatment,” she said.

Jahangir Alam Choudhury, 59, from Bangladesh, was heading to Hyderabad for treatment for his neurological problem. “I have got no reservation. I am trying, but I had to board the train as I have no other option.”

In another AC coach was a cancer patient. His wife told News18: “We are in fear, but for the past five years, we have been going to Vellore for his chemotherapy, so we have to take this train.”

RAILWAY STAFF

The railway staff, too, was concerned, with multiple checks being carried out. A pantry car boy told News18: “God is there, that day it was bad luck, but this is our job and we have to do it.”

Loco pilot Narayan was constantly on the walkie talkie. “We are confident that things will be okay. We are not at all afraid, let’s be positive,” he said.

As the clock struck 3.20 pm, the train started, with most praying for their safety.