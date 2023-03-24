CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Couple, 3-month-old Baby Run Over by Express Train in Maharashtra
1-MIN READ

Couple, 3-month-old Baby Run Over by Express Train in Maharashtra

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 14:38 IST

Palghar, India

Police are trying to find out why the family was on the tracks at the time. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The deceased persons have been identified as Ajit Patel (28), Seema Patel (26) and their child Aryan and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem

A couple and their 3-month-old baby were run over by an express train in Maharashtra’s Palghar district in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The three were killed around 00.30 hours near Virar railway station, about 65 km from Mumbai, said the official from Vasai Road railway police station. The deceased persons have been identified as Ajit Patel (28), Seema Patel (26) and their child Aryan and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, said the official.

Police are trying to find out why the family was on the tracks at the time, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 24, 2023, 14:38 IST
