Couple Beaten to Death With Iron Rods by Neighbours After Dispute Over Children's Affair

A couple were allegedly beaten to death with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (Sitapur) Chakresh Mishra said that the couple — identified as Abbas and his wife Kamrul Nisha — were allegedly murdered in their village Rajeypur under the Hargaon Police Station area.

The couple died on the spot in the attack by the members of a neighbouring household, who later fled the scene. Mishra arrived at the scene soon after receiving information about the crime. Police forces have been deployed in the village to nab the accused.

According to Mishra, Abbas’ son had eloped with a girl from the neighbouring household and a case was registered against his son in this matter, following which, Abbas’ son was sent to jail.

Abbas’ son was released from jail only a few days back and so, some members of the girl’s family planned this attack on the couple, the SP said.

A case has been registered in this matter under the relevant sections and an investigation is underway. Reportedly three main accused have been arrested and the search for the two more is on.

(With inputs from PTI)