Couple Die of Suffocation Due to Gas Leak from Geyser in Ghaziabad

A couple died allegedly of suffocation due to a gas leak from a geyser on Wednesday in Agrasen Vihar phase one colony of Muradnagar, police said.

After celebrating Holi, Deepak (40) and Shilpi (36) went to take a bath and switched on their gas geyser but did not notice the leakage, police officials said.

After about an hour, their kids found them lying unconscious, they said.

The couple was rushed to a private hospital of Ghaziabad city where the doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

SHO Muradnagar Satish Kumar told PTI that after completion of legal formalities both the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. PTI COR SAB IJT IJT

