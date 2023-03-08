CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Couple Die of Suffocation Due to Gas Leak from Geyser in Ghaziabad

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 23:37 IST

Ghaziabad, India

The couple was rushed to a private hospital of Ghaziabad city where the doctors declared them brought dead, police said. (File photo for representation)

After celebrating Holi, Deepak (40) and Shilpi (36) went to take a bath and switched on their gas geyser but did not notice the leakage

A couple died allegedly of suffocation due to a gas leak from a geyser on Wednesday in Agrasen Vihar phase one colony of Muradnagar, police said.

After celebrating Holi, Deepak (40) and Shilpi (36) went to take a bath and switched on their gas geyser but did not notice the leakage, police officials said.

After about an hour, their kids found them lying unconscious, they said.

The couple was rushed to a private hospital of Ghaziabad city where the doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

SHO Muradnagar Satish Kumar told PTI that after completion of legal formalities both the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. PTI COR SAB IJT IJT

.

.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
