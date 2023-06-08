CHANGE LANGUAGE
Couple Found Hanging from Tree in Rajasthan's Barmer
Couple Found Hanging from Tree in Rajasthan's Barmer

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 14:54 IST

The couple were allegedly found hanging from a tree on the premises of a government school in Mangta village in Dhorimanna town on Thursday morning. (Representational Image/ANI)

According to the initial probe, Omprakash (21) and Khushi (19) were in a relationship, however, the woman had recently got engaged to another man, police said

In a suspected case of a suicide pact, a couple was found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said on Thursday.

According to the initial probe, Omprakash (21) and Khushi (19) were in a relationship, however, the woman had recently got engaged to another man, police said.

The duo left their homes on Wednesday night but did not return. They were allegedly found hanging from a tree on the premises of a government school in Mangta village in Dhorimanna town on Thursday morning, they said.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
