Couple Jumps in Front of Moving Train in Rajasthan’s Ajmer; Man Dies, Woman Survives

A couple jumped in front of a moving train in Ajmer district of Rajasthan to die by suicide. The man was killed in the incident while his lover suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Indore-Jodhpur Express was passing through the Adarsh Nagar railway track in Ajmer. The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash (23).

The police said Om Prakash was in love with Hema (19) but her family got her married to another person. So, the couple planned to die by suicide, the police said, according to a report in Dainik Baskar.

The police seized a mobile and jewellery from the woman and started the investigation.

Meanwhile in another incident in Ajmer, a school teacher was stabbed to death outside a police station in broad day light.

The police said the accused, Vivek Singh (30), was in one-sided love with the victim, Kirti Soni (32), and was pressurising her to marry him. Soni was upset with this and told her friend Anil about Vivek, according to a report in Dainik Baskar.

On Tuesday, Soni asked Vivek Singh to meet her at a restaurant. The victim was accompanied by her friend Anil. After the meeting, Vivek stabbed Soni multiple times with a knife in front of the Naka Madar police station while Anil was away and fled the spot. Anil took Soni to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The accused is absconding after the incident. The policemen are on the lookout for Vivek and teams have been formed to nab him.

The woman worked as a teacher at a private school, police said.