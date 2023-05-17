CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Couple Jumps in Front of Moving Train in Rajasthan’s Ajmer; Man Dies, Woman Survives
1-MIN READ

Couple Jumps in Front of Moving Train in Rajasthan’s Ajmer; Man Dies, Woman Survives

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 16:56 IST

Ajmer, India

The police seized a mobile and jewellery from the woman and started the investigation. (Representative Image)

The police seized a mobile and jewellery from the woman and started the investigation. (Representative Image)

The police said the victim, Om Prakash was in love with Hema (19) but her family got her married to another person

A couple jumped in front of a moving train in Ajmer district of Rajasthan to die by suicide. The man was killed in the incident while his lover suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Indore-Jodhpur Express was passing through the Adarsh Nagar railway track in Ajmer. The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash (23).

The police said Om Prakash was in love with Hema (19) but her family got her married to another person. So, the couple planned to die by suicide, the police said, according to a report in Dainik Baskar.

The police seized a mobile and jewellery from the woman and started the investigation.

Meanwhile in another incident in Ajmer, a school teacher was stabbed to death outside a police station in broad day light.

The police said the accused, Vivek Singh (30), was in one-sided love with the victim, Kirti Soni (32), and was pressurising her to marry him. Soni was upset with this and told her friend Anil about Vivek, according to a report in Dainik Baskar.

On Tuesday, Soni asked Vivek Singh to meet her at a restaurant. The victim was accompanied by her friend Anil. After the meeting, Vivek stabbed Soni multiple times with a knife in front of the Naka Madar police station while Anil was away and fled the spot. Anil took Soni to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The accused is absconding after the incident. The policemen are on the lookout for Vivek and teams have been formed to nab him.

top videos

    The woman worked as a teacher at a private school, police said.

    Disclaimer:If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)
    About the Author
    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Ajmer
    2. death
    3. Rajasthan
    4. suicide
    first published:May 17, 2023, 16:48 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 16:56 IST