Caught on Camera: Couple Steals Plants Placed Alongside Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Keeps Them in SUV

A couple was travelling in a Scorpio on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway but then they pulled over near Abhaneri Circle in Rajasthan’s Dausa district only to steal roadside plants.

Probably there were not aware that their act was being recorded on CCTV. The video is now being widely shared on social media.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has reported to the Bandikui police station that the incident occurred on July 29, around 5.36 pm, India Today reported.

The couple uprooted plants along the Greenfield Expressway and took them in their SUV.

A similar incident was reported in Gurugram earlier this year when a viral video showed two men purportedly stealing flower pots that were meant for the G20 event in Shankar Chowk.

The men can be seen on video taking the flower pots and placing them in the trunk of their luxurious car, while numerous other flower pots filled with in-bloom colourful flowers can be seen in the area, alongside a poster advertising the G20 summit.

About Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is India’s longest with a length of 1,386 km in total. In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The 8 lane greenfield Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest expressway in India and is being constructed at record pace. pic.twitter.com/IMyA9gMXzp— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 25, 2021

The E-way will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km. The travel time between Delhi and Mumbai will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours.

The expressway passes through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connects major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be an eight-lane access-controlled greenfield expressway which in future can be expanded to 12 lanes.