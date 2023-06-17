Court Sentences Man to 25 Years Imprisonment for Raping Minor

A court in Chaibasa in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl. The court of District and Session Judge-I on Friday sentenced Bagun Jonko alias Company Jonko, a resident of the Tekasai area of the district to 25 years rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him for raping the minor girl.

According to the FIR lodged on November 8, 2021, the girl along with her mother had gone to watch a football match in Khairudih village. On their way back home, the mother had gone to relieve leaving her daughter alone when the convict approached and lured the girl on the pretext of buying her some eatable item and committed the crime. In the course of the investigation, police arrested Jonko. A chargesheet was filed after police had gathered evidence scientifically.