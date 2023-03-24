Court Sentences Man to Imprisonment for Life for Raping Minor Daughter in UP

A special court here has sentenced a man to imprisonment for life for raping his six-year-old daughter, an official said on Thursday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the man after holding him guilty under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Special District Government Counsel Alka Upmanyu said.

She said the minor was raped at her home on January 14 by her father when her mother was away. The matter came to light when she complained of pain and blood was found on her clothes, following which a case was registered, Upmanyu added.

In a speedy trial disposing the case within 40 days after submission of charge sheet, Special Judge of POCSO court Bipin Kumar sentenced the man to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 under sections of the POCSO Act and one year rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 under IPC section 323, the official said.

The convict will have to undergo further imprisonment of a year in case he fails to pay the fine, the official said, adding that all the sentences would run concurrently.

