CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maharashtra AccidentMaha Delayed MonsoonTeesta Setalvad Bail RejectedParliament Monsoon SessionRising Electrocution Deaths
Home » India » Court to Pass Order on Cognisance of Charge Sheet Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Jul 7
1-MIN READ

Court to Pass Order on Cognisance of Charge Sheet Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Jul 7

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 14:57 IST

New Delhi, India

A Delhi court posted for July 7 the pronouncement on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File photo: Twitter)

A Delhi court posted for July 7 the pronouncement on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File photo: Twitter)

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who was scheduled to pass the order on Saturday, noted the submission of the city police that its probe is still in progress and a supplementary charge sheet is likely to be filed

A Delhi court on Tuesday posted for July 7 the pronouncement on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who was scheduled to pass the order on Saturday, noted the submission of the city police that its probe is still in progress and a supplementary charge sheet is likely to be filed. “However, since the FSL report and report on CDR (call detail record) is awaited it is likely to take time. Put up for consideration for July 7," the judge said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. WFI
  2. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
  3. delhi
first published:July 01, 2023, 14:57 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 14:57 IST